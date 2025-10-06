Unlike Xi And Modi, Putin Is The Face Of Today's Machiavellianism
In today's world, every leader wants to be in the news. Leaders like Trump, Xi and Modi leave no stone unturned to dominate the global headlines whether the occasion involves tariffs, the SCO Summit or a brief clash with arch rivals. They project strength, speak loudly, and rally their followers. But despite their power, they're not the ones truly setting the global agenda. Undoubtedly, they are powerful but still pawns on a larger geopolitical chessboard.
The real strategist is Vladimir Putin. His grasp of global politics and power dynamics is on an entirely different level – shaped not by showmanship but by calculation. While others play the political game in front of cameras for the crowd, Putin prefers to operate in the shadows to position his power. It all started in his early days.The Machiavelli of Moscow : power over principle
Vladimir Putin did not rise from royalty or inherit wealth. He is not a Rockefeller, a Rothschild or a Kennedy. He was a product of the post-war Soviet working class, a blue-collar boy from the backstreets of Leningrad who clawed his way up through the ranks of the KGB and into the Kremlin.
Unlike many Western elites who were groomed for power through Ivy League paths or inherited dynasties, Putin climbed through discipline, intelligence and cold pragmatism.
Despite the fact that the West underestimated him as a cold-eyed autocrat stuck in the past, Putin has methodically positioned himself at the center of a new, emerging global chessboard.
