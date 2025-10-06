Europe Needs To Keep Its Eyes On The Prize
That would also bring the real prize: a huge boost to our security, to our democracies and to all our economies.
In fact, European governments should take some reassurance from the arrival of Russian aircraft in Estonian skies, drones in Poland, Denmark, Germany and elsewhere – and even from the acts of sabotage that have taken place across the continent.
If Russia felt it was winning the war in Ukraine, it wouldn't bother with launching such attacks [shown below in their full extent prior to the most recent incursions in research from the International Institute for Strategic Studies as featured in The Economist.]
Yet Russia is not winning the war in Ukraine. It currently controls just 19% of Ukrainian territory. That includes the province of Crimea, which it annexed by force in 2014. In the past month, it has gained just 200 square miles.
At that rate of advance, it would take a further 78 years for Russia to capture the whole country.
Meanwhile, during the past two months Ukrainian long-range attacks have shut down an estimated 15-18% of Russia's oil refinery capacity, which raises Russia's domestic petrol prices and hurts fuel supplies for its war effort and some of the exports that are financing that war effort.
