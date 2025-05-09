MPE Partners Promotes Joshua Liebow To Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MPE Partner, Matt Yohe said, "We have known Josh for many years, and we are thrilled to welcome him into the partnership. Since joining MPE, Josh has made an immediate positive impact within our team and across our portfolio companies."

MPE Partner, Joe Machado added, "We congratulate Josh on his promotion. He has the skills and experience to help drive results for our investors. Importantly, Josh embraces MPE's investment processes, and he has been a significant culture carrier within the firm."

Josh currently holds board seats at Webster Industries, Mid-States Bolt & Screw, and Inkcups, all of which are current MPE portfolio investments. He has also worked as an integral MPE deal team member on several potential new investment opportunities. While at Manulife, Josh was primarily focused on leading junior capital financings and equity co-investments in middle market companies across many of the same sectors as MPE. Prior to joining the firm, Josh worked closely with the MPE team for over a decade evaluating numerous transaction opportunities, including leading mezzanine financings and equity co-investments in MPE portfolio companies, dlhBOWLES, 80/20, and Mid-States Bolt & Screw. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Babson College.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit .

