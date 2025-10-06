Gaza Hostage Families Urge Nobel Committee To Award Peace Prize To Trump

MENAFN - Live Mint) The families of hostages still held in Gaza have called on the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award President Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in negotiating a hostage exchange deal . The appeal comes just days before the committee announces this year's laureate.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum sent a letter to the committee on Monday, urging recognition of Trump's role in securing a deal that could free the remaining 48 hostages and end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“At this very moment, President Trump's comprehensive plan to release all remaining hostages and finally end this terrible war is on the table,” the group, representing the majority of hostages' families in Israel, said in the letter, The New York Post reported.

“He will not stop”

The forum added:“We strongly urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has vowed he will not rest and will not stop until every last hostage is back home.”

According to the letter, Trump has played a key role in prior US-brokered cease-fire deals that freed dozens of hostages between January and February this year.

“From the moment of his inauguration, [Trump] brought us light through our darkest times,” the forum said.“In this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump. While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it.”

Trump's peace record highlighted

Trump and his allies have publicly expressed his desire to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, an award he has sought since his first nomination in 2018, according to the New York Post.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump in July for the prize , citing his role in the US response to Iran's nuclear program during the 12-day war and the establishment of a ceasefire that ended the conflict.

The White House also emphasized Trump's involvement in resolving seven conflicts worldwide , including disputes between Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, India and Pakistan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.