Astrazeneca Stock Rises In London After Datroway Becomes First Drug To Extend Survival In Breast Cancer Patients
AstraZeneca's shares 0.6% in London on Monday after the company and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo reported that their experimental drug Datroway helped patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) live longer, marking a milestone never before achieved in this aggressive form of the disease.
The data are from a pivotal Phase 3 study named TROPION-Breast02. They showed that Datroway outperformed standard chemotherapy at helping patients live longer without their disease getting worse. The trial enrolled people for whom immunotherapy was not an option.
Datroway's safety profile was consistent with what had been previously reported. AstraZeneca says it intends to share the complete dataset at a future medical meeting and subsequently submit it to regulators.
Datroway, also called datopotamab deruxtecan, is an example of a new type of precision cancer medication known as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). These medications attach a chemo medication to an antibody that adheres to tumour cells, which may be used to deliver treatment directly to the tumour and leave most of the healthy tissue unharmed.
Datroway has already been approved for use in positive, HER2-negative breast cancers and for patients with advanced EGFR-mutated lung cancer in the United States.
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo have also started a series of Phase 3 studies to determine whether Datroway can help patients at earlier stages of breast cancer, as well as if combining it with AstraZeneca's immunotherapy Imfinzi can further improve its efficacy.
Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat types of the disease, and it accounts for approximately 15% of all breast cancer cases. The illness is more prevalent in younger women, according to the study, and it spreads quickly. Most patients who have been diagnosed with the illness live for 12 to 18 months, according to AstraZeneca.
Astrazeneca's U.S.-listed stock has risen 33% so far in 2025.
