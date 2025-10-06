Parwan Families End 13-Year Feud

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): Local officials in central Parwan province say a 13-year-old feud between two families in the Shinwari district has come to an end and turned into friendship.

Maulvi Mohammad Alam Rahbar, head of the Parwan Department of Borders, Tribes and Tribal Affairs, said at a gathering held in this connection that the enmity had started 13 years ago as a result of a family dispute in the Shinwari district caused by harmful traditional practices.

He added that during the conflict, one member from each family was injured, while two others were imprisoned.

Rahbar said that through the department's mediation and efforts, both sides reconciled, shook hands in brotherhood, forgave each other, and expressed regret for their past hostility.

He added that the two individuals who had been imprisoned due to the dispute were also released.

According to Rahbar, both families welcomed the reconciliation, thanked the leaders of the Islamic Emirate and the officials of the Department of Borders and Tribal Affairs, and described it as a positive and important step toward peace, stability, and social unity.

