Bavarian Beerhouse Opens Dubai's First Authentic German Restaurant At Towers Rotana

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A Taste of Germany in the heart of Dubai expanding to Abu Dhabi, GCC and India

Dubai, UAE –October 2025: Bavarian Beerhouse has officially opened its doors at Towers Rotana, Sheikh Zayed Road, introducing Dubai to its first authentic German restaurant and beerhouse experience. Featuring the city's largest selection of ice-cold German draught beers, traditional Bavarian cuisine, and a lively Oktoberfest-inspired atmosphere, the venue is poised to become a must-visit destination for residents and visitors alike. Adding to the authenticity, waitresses in traditional Bavarian Dirndl dresses provide table service, bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to life throughout the year.

The restaurant occupies the former home of TEATRO, which stood as one of Dubai's most iconic dining venues for almost 25 years. Bavarian Beerhouse steps into those shoes with a refreshed concept, offering 250 seats in a setting that combines rustic Bavarian charm with warm hospitality.

The restaurant serves a rich, hearty menu of traditional Bavarian favorites, crafted by Austrian Head Chef Andreas and his team, from crispy schnitzel and savory bratwurst to hearty pork shanks. These dishes are perfectly paired with freshly tapped beers served in giant steins, including Paulaner and Erdinger wheat beers, as well as the legendary Franziskaner, Spaten, and Löwenbräu. Guests can also enjoy fine wines, bubbly, and even Jägermeister on tap - something for every taste!

“Our mission is to bring a true taste of Germany to Dubai, not just through food and drink, but through the spirit of celebration that Bavarian culture is known for,” said Sabine von Reth, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of Bavarian Beerhouse.“We're proud to carry forward the legacy of this iconic location while introducing a whole new Bavarian dining and entertainment experience to the city.”

Sabine and René von Reth, the German founders behind the concept, bring a proven track record of success with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Their Bavarian Beerhouse venues in London and Bristol ran for 15 years, hosting over 1,000 seats and employing more than 100 staff. Now, they bring the same spirit of gemütlichkeit – warmth, friendliness, and cheer to Dubai as the first step in their Gulf and Global expansion.

Sabine added,“As in the UK, we aim to be the point of contact for all enquiries in the German hospitality sector. Close cooperation with German institutions and companies is a priority for us, as we bring authentic German cuisine and culture to Dubai. This first location marks the beginning of our expansion, with plans to grow to Abu Dhabi, the wider GCC, and India, building strong contacts, partnerships, and collaborations along the way.”

Bavarian Beerhouse brings the spirit of Germany to Dubai with themed dining nights like Schnitzel Madness and Wednesday is the Wurst, lively weekend Oktoberfest parties with DJs and live bands, and a buzzing line-up of brunches, drunches, and live screenings of Bundesliga and German national team matches on giant screens.

At the heart of it all is entertainment, an unforgettable blend of authentic Bavarian“Oompah-tainment” with a modern twist. Weekend brunches start at AED 235, serving up a vibrant mix of hearty food, ice-cold drinks, and non-stop fun, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that fuses Bavarian tradition with today's global energy.

Mark your calendars: from October 21–25, the world-famous Bavarian Band takes the stage, so get ready to kick off your shoes and dance the Bavarian way!