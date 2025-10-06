Education Ministry Launches Pilot Phase Of AI-Powered Learning Assistant "Siraj

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Education on Monday launched the pilot phase of "Siraj", an AI-powered learning assistant developed as one of the initiatives of the National Council for Future Technology.The launch comes in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to leverage artificial intelligence in education and place technology at the service of citizens.Minister of Education H.E Dr. Azmi Mahafzah said that "Siraj" provides students and teachers with accurate answers and interactive support based on official school curricula, each clearly referenced to official school textbooks.During its pilot phase, "Siraj" covers all grade levels. More than 16,000 teachers, and 55,000 students have used the platform, conducting over 350,000 interactions with the assistant.Students can use "Siraj" to ask questions, review lessons, develop analytical skills, access study plans, and receive instant responses supported by official textbook sources appropriate to their learning level.Dr. Mahafzah emphasized that the AI assistant aims to enhances students' academic performance by improving self-learning, enabling quick reviews before exams, and reducing the burden on parents by supporting learning inside and outside the classroom.He noted that the project will continue to be refined based on feedback gathered during the pilot phase, with studies conducted to assess its impact on learning outcomes. Teachers and students will also play an active role in improving "Siraj" by continuously evaluating responses to ensure accuracy and alignment with curricula.The Minister stressed that the AI assistant is designed to support, not replace, teachers, by saving them time in preparing materials, enabling them to tailor strategies to students' needs, and enhancing classroom interaction with additional examples, activities, and age-appropriate content."Siraj" also helps teachers prepare lessons, explain complex concepts in simplified ways, generate questions and exams, and create worksheets and educational handouts.The platform requires no technical expertise, functions much like a search engine, and features a clear Arabic interface that is simple and user-friendly.The AI assistant was developed by the National Council for Future Technology using tools from Replit, a global leader in agentic software creation that enables anyone to build software applications using natural language, no coding experience necessary.