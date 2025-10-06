403
Rubio Says International Support for Israel Is Fading
(MENAFN) Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza is taking a toll not just on the ground—but on the nation’s reputation around the world, warned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an appearance on a political talk show on Sunday.
Following a breakthrough proposal by President Donald Trump for a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a pause in their military operations in Gaza City. The temporary halt comes as negotiations move forward on the logistics of the proposed swap.
“We have seen countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, and others come out and sort of signal support for – or announce support for – a Palestinian state. We have seen, even in our own domestic politics, some of the attacks on Israel,” Rubio told Margaret Brennan. “Whether we agree with it or not... that’s the point the president is making here, is that whether you believe it was justified or not, right or not, you cannot ignore the impact this has had on Israel’s global standing.”
Despite diplomatic pressure, including direct appeals from Trump for an end to air raids, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have not stopped. Since the conflict escalated in October 2023, over 67,000 people have lost their lives in the enclave.
Still, Rubio suggested that a ceasefire could be imminent—if only temporarily—once the terms of the exchange are locked in.
“Once you agree on the logistics of how this is going to happen – I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can’t release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop,” he said.
The prisoner deal envisions Hamas releasing all remaining Israeli hostages in return for Palestinians held in Israeli jails. However, the group has resisted calls to disarm.
At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled no intent to commit to a full military withdrawal from Gaza, keeping the possibility of future conflict on the table.
As international opinion continues to shift, the fragile balance between diplomacy and military action may determine the next chapter in this volatile region.
