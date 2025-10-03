'United Sikhs' To Adopt 11 Flood-Hit Villages In Punjab
Ferozepur :-In a powerful demonstration of humanitarian leadership, UNITED SIKHS has committed to adopting 11 flood-affected villages in Punjab's border district of Ferozepur, responding to a grassroots appeal from concerned citizens. The citizen-led requests were made to UNITED SIKHS, to consider adopting Dona Mattar and surrounding flood-affected villages for urgent humanitarian support and long-term rural rehabilitation, including:
. Soil reclamation and supply of farming tools
. Provision of livestock fodder and shelter
. Restoration of electricity and school infrastructure
Letters from concerned citizens and volunteers say that,“repeated floods have wiped out homes, crops, cattle shelters, and schools. Many small farmers stand on the edge of collapse. We appeal for compassion and commitment to help restore hope, dignity, and livelihood for families often neglected due to remoteness and low media visibility.”
In response, UNITED SIKHS mobilized its relief teams and was formally acknowledged by the Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur, who recognized the organization's efforts as a vital complement to government recovery plans. The office further emphasized the importance of civil society partnerships in rebuilding lives and livelihoods across the flood-ravaged belt.
Structured Relief: UNITED SIKHS' 3-Phase Plan
To ensure a comprehensive and sustainable response, UNITED SIKHS has developed a 3-phase flood relief and rehabilitation plan, as illustrated below:
Village Impact Metrics
The following chart summarizes the population affected and extent of crop loss across the adopted villages:
UNITED SIKHS is actively seeking donor partnerships and organizational collaborators to support:
. Emergency food and water distribution
. Sanitation and hygiene drives
. Agricultural recovery and soil health restoration
