Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fitch: Azerbaijan's Non-Resource Sector To Drive Growth In 2026

Fitch: Azerbaijan's Non-Resource Sector To Drive Growth In 2026


2025-10-03 05:05:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

International rating agency Fitch has forecast that Azerbaijan's real GDP will grow steadily in 2026, with expansion expected to be fueled largely by diversification of the economy and major public investments, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN03102025000195011045ID1110145804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search