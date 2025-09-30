North Korea Pledges Stronger China Ties
(MENAFN) North Korea has pledged to reinforce its relationship with China, according to a report by a North Korean news agency on Tuesday.
During talks with China’s Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Monday, North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui emphasized that it remains the unwavering position of the Workers' Party of Korea and the North Korean government to further enhance the traditional ties between Pyongyang and Beijing. She stated that this commitment would align with the demands of the current global landscape.
"Kim Jong Un had a significant meeting and talks with General Secretary Xi Jinping days ago and reached an agreement on revitalizing high-level visits between the two sides," Choe remarked.
In addition, Choe held a separate meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Sunday, where both sides agreed to bolster multilateral cooperation. The two countries vowed to jointly counter unilateralism, hegemony, and power politics, while safeguarding their shared interests and advocating for international "fairness and justice."
Choe, who arrived in China for a four-day visit on Saturday, is on her first solo diplomatic mission to the country since taking office in June 2022. This marks her inaugural direct meeting with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.
