New Syncron Value-Added Reseller Program Expands Access To Advanced Aftermarket Solutions
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron , a global leader in intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced the launch of its new Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Partner Program designed to expand its reach in the aftermarket service sector and better serve mid-sized Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors through an expanded ecosystem of qualified implementation partners.
The program will roll out immediately, initially in North America and EMEA, and will expand Syncron's recently established Partner Network .
By enabling VARs to deliver tailored versions of its sophisticated aftermarket solutions, Syncron is addressing a broader segment of the market, providing mid-sized businesses access to powerful tools traditionally reserved for enterprise-level customers. A phased delivery approach enables customers to evolve at their own pace, regardless of where they are in the digital transformation journey.
“While manufacturers and service organizations contend with increasingly unpredictable supply chains and macroeconomic factors, our solutions enable mid-sized businesses to transform their aftermarket operations into a source of reliable, repeatable revenue and customer loyalty,” said Rob Joseph, VP of the Global Partner Organization at Syncron.
The launch of the VAR program underscores Syncron's momentum in expanding its global partner ecosystem and reaffirms its leadership in delivering scalable, AI-powered aftermarket solutions that drive measurable value, no matter a company's size or digital maturity.
“Our partner-led strategy reflects our ongoing commitment to customer success,” said Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer at Syncron.“We're giving mid-market customers a faster, more flexible path to aftermarket excellence through partners who understand their unique needs.”
For more information, partners can visit syncron/partners .
About Syncron
Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket business performance. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations, unlocking service synergies, significant revenue opportunities, and helping companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit .
Press Contact
Faye Baker
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment