General Retirement Authority Participates In World Social Security Forum In Malaysia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA) will participate in the World Social Security Forum (WSSF 2025), organised by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 29 to October 3, under the theme“Shaping Social Security for a World in Transition.”

Director-General of GRSIA H E Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi will lead the Authority's delegation to the forum, which is expected to bring together official delegations and experts from more than 150 countries.

The event will feature plenary sessions and interactive workshops on global transformations in social security, innovation and digital transformation, the use of artificial intelligence in insurance management, enhancing the financial sustainability of pension funds, and ensuring inclusive services for all groups.

The forum will also include the 35th General Assembly of the ISSA and conclude with the Social Security Summit for an Inclusive and Sustainable World. GRSIA's participation in this prominent international gathering underscores Qatar's role in supporting global efforts to advance retirement and social insurance systems, while keeping pace with modern trends in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The International Social Security Association, the world's largest organisation specialising in social security, brings together more than 320 member institutions from 160 countries with the aim of promoting excellence and innovation in social protection systems through the exchange of expertise and international standards.