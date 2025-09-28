QNB Wins Global Finance Awards For Best Digital Banks In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as one of the best in digital banking, winning two prestigious awards such as Best Mobile Banking App and Best in Social Media Marketing and Services in Qatar for its continuous efforts in digital banking and marketing.

These accolades reflect QNB's commitment to delivering innovative digital banking solutions and exceptional customer experience, further cementing its leadership in digital transformation, and significant efforts on customer awareness on digital through innovative marketing channels.

QNB has distinguished itself through a wide range of pioneering digital services, as it has introduced 3D Secure eCommerce Transaction Verification, allowing customers to approve online payments via QNB Mobile Banking push notifications. This new feature is provided alongside the SMS verification method already in place, giving customers additional options for secure transaction approval.

It has also expanded the scope of convenient fund transfers with Visa Direct, allowing customers to instantly transfer money to Visa debit, credit, or pre-paid cards directly through QNB Mobile Banking. Court payments have similarly become easier, with customers now able to complete these transactions conveniently through QNB Mobile and Internet Banking.

Through its Digital Onboarding service, QNB enables new customers to open a Current or Savings account, obtain a Virtual Card, and begin using their accounts instantly within minutes through QNB Mobile Banking without having to visit a branch.

In addition, the Bank has introduced a Multi-Currency Travel Card that allows customers to create a virtual card in multiple currencies within minutes, ensuring hassle-free transactions worldwide at competitive exchange rates. Furthermore, QNB Mobile Banking application offers customers the flexibility to adjust their credit card repayment percentage with ease.

Reinforcing its reputation as a regional innovator, QNB became the first bank in Qatar and the Middle East to launch ATMs with bulk cash deposit functionality.

These awards are a testament to QNB's continuous innovation and investment in cutting-edge digital services, designed to provide its customers with secure, seamless, and exceptional digital banking across all channels.