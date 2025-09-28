New Zealand Faces Backlash Over Refusal to Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) New Zealand's choice to withhold recognition of Palestine during the 80th United Nations General Assembly has sparked domestic controversy.
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark condemned the move, labeling it a "Day of Shame" for the nation.
Clark expressed her disapproval on the US social media platform X, stating, "Day of shame for #NZ. In late timeslot towards end of high-level segment of UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister reveals what Cabinet decided 11 days ago: that unlike many others with whom #NZ normally is likeminded, Govt will not recognise #Palestine."
She characterized the decision by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's administration as "incomprehensible."
During the assembly, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters declared that Wellington is not prepared to officially acknowledge Palestinian statehood at this time.
He explained that the government believes it has a single opportunity to recognize Palestine and that it would be more prudent to wait until conditions are more favorable for peace talks and negotiations.
Peters also emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and called for an end to the ongoing violence.
He announced a significant additional financial contribution from New Zealand aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In response, Chloe Swarbrick, the Green Party co-leader, voiced strong criticism toward the government's stance.
She reproached the administration for failing to join other like-minded countries in recognizing Palestine during the UN General Assembly.
Throughout the debate, New Zealand's decision has drawn sharp domestic criticism, highlighting divisions over the country’s foreign policy on this longstanding international issue.
