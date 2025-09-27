Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's Ego Gets Hurt As Nehal Admits Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Were Better In Task
Nehal revealed that during the task, contestants Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna performed exceptionally well. However, she admitted that her loyalty towards Farrhana Bhatt impacted her decision.
She stated that she went on a guilt trip when she saw Awez and Garav's face upon losing, despite the truth that they were better. While Nehal empathised with Awez and Gaurav, her revelation did not sit well with Amaal Mallik. The singer-composer who was part of the winning team took offence and lashed out at Nehal, making sharp remarks that left her visibly upset.
Things escalated for them when Amaal removed his mic in protest, going against Bigg Boss house rules. Despite repeated warnings from fellow housemates, Baseer Ali and Zeishan Qaudri reminded him of the consequences, but Amaal refused to back down. Nehal, on the other hand, broke down in tears following Amaal's aggressive reactions. Sitting next to her, Farhana silently observed as Nehal cried, visibly shaken by the events.
The incident highlighted the fragile equations and egos at play in the house, with Nehal's attempt at honesty backfiring and sparking a major confrontation. Viewers are now left wondering how this fallout will impact Amaal and Nehal's equation going forward, especially with alliances and trust becoming increasingly crucial as the competition intensifies.
