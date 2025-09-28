NATO Pledges Firm Response to Drone Threats
(MENAFN) Following the Military Committee Conference held in Latvia on Saturday, the chair of NATO’s Military Committee promised a "resolute" and "proportionate" reaction to any threats after several recent drone intrusions in various nations.
Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, NATO’s Military Committee chair, stated at a joint press briefing with Latvian defense chief Kaspars Pudans that "Every threat to NATO's air, land, and sea space will be dealt with a resolute and proportionate response. We are ready. There must be no doubt about it."
Dragone emphasized that the latest alleged drone infiltrations, attributed to Russia, demonstrated their "readiness" to "swiftly reinforce" any ally facing danger.
He clarified, "We do not seek confrontation, but we will not hesitate to undertake any action deemed necessary for our collective defense."
On his part, Kaspars Pudans described the recent drone incursions as part of a broader "campaign of intimidation and aggression," designed to "destabilize" the region while challenging their solidarity.
"To be clear, NATO and NATO Latvia are prepared to defend every single centimeter of NATO territory. Our national and regional defense plans are structured around the principle of fight," Pudans affirmed.
Furthermore, Pudans stressed the need to continuously bolster defense capabilities across all domains—land, sea, and air—highlighting that the effectiveness of their deterrence depends on the readiness to act decisively against a comprehensive range of threats.
