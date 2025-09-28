QIIB Wins 'Best Mobile Banking Application Qatar 2025' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has received another prestigious accolade, with Global Business Review naming the Bank as the winner of the 'Best Mobile Banking Application Qatar 2025' award.

This recognition underscores QIIB's excellence in developing an integrated mobile banking application that reflects the latest advancements in digital technology within the banking sector.

According to the Global Business Review jury, the QIIB Mobile Banking App distinguishes itself as a smart and comprehensive platform that enables customers to perform a wide range of transactions while also offering innovative interactive features designed in direct response to customer feedback and needs.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, stated:"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our alignment with the Third Financial Sector Strategy launched by Qatar Central Bank, especially in the areas of digital services and advanced technology.

The award also reaffirms QIIB's leadership in digital banking and demonstrates our success in developing a mobile banking application that ranks among the best in the region, offering innovative services that meet our customers' needs and provide them with an outstanding banking experience.”

“From the very beginning, our goal has been to deliver a smart, secure, and user-friendly platform that empowers customers to manage their banking transactions anytime and anywhere. This achievement reflects our digital transformation strategy and ongoing commitment to investing in the latest technologies.”

Dr. Al-Shaibei emphasised that the award serves as further motivation to continue developing the Bank's mobile app and enhancing its features and services in line with customer expectations.

He noted:“Customer satisfaction is the true measure of success for any financial institution. We remain committed to continuously listening to our customers and developing solutions that make their lives easier and add real value to their banking experience.”

This latest award further strengthens the track record of the QIIB Mobile Banking App, which has already received numerous regional and international awards and recognitions in digital banking.