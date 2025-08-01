403
US Envoy Visits Gaza Aid Operation That UN Calls Unsafe
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy visited a US-backed aid operation in Gaza yesterday, which the UN has partly blamed for deadly conditions in the enclave, saying he sought to get food and other aid to people there.
Steve Witkoff visited a site run by the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Rafah in the war-shattered Palestinian territory, where Israel has been waging a war.
Humanitarian organisations and many foreign governments have been strongly critical of the GHF, which began operations in late May. A global hunger monitor warned this week that famine is unfolding in Gaza.
Hours after Witkoff's visit, Palestinian medics reported Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians near one of the group's sites in the city on Gaza's southern edge.
The UN says more than 1,000 people have been killed trying to receive aid in Gaza since the GHF began operating, most of them shot by Israeli forces operating near GHF sites.
The Israeli military has acknowledged that its forces have killed some Palestinians seeking aid and says it has given its troops new orders to improve their response.
The UN has declined to work with the GHF, which it says distributes aid in ways that are inherently dangerous and violate humanitarian neutrality principles, contributing to the hunger crisis across the territory.
Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel aimed at securing a 60-day ceasefire and hostage release deal ended last week in deadlock.
Hamas yesterday released a video of Israeli hostage Evyatar David in one of its tunnels appearing skeletally thin. Its allied Islamic Jihad group released a video on Thursday of hostage Rom Braslavski, crying and pleading for his release.
US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who travelled with Witkoff to Gaza yesterday, posted on X a picture showing hungry Gazans behind razor wire with a GHF poster displaying a big American flag and the words“100,000,000 meals delivered”.
“President Trump understands the stakes in Gaza and that feeding civilians, not Hamas, must be the priority,” GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay said in a statement accompanied by images of Witkoff in a grey camouflage top, flak jacket and“Make America Great Again” baseball cap with Trump's name stitched on the back.
Witkoff said on X that he had also met with other agencies.
“The purpose of the visit was to give @POTUS (Trump) a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza,” Witkoff said.
He visited Gaza a day after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel is under mounting international pressure over the devastation of Gaza since the start of the war and growing starvation among its 2.2mn inhabitants.
Gaza medics say dozens have died of malnutrition in recent days after Israel cut off all supplies to the enclave for nearly three months from March-May.
Israel says it is taking steps to let in more aid, including pausing fighting for part of the day in some areas and announcing protected routes for aid convoys.
The worsening crisis has prompted France, Britain and Canada to announce plans to potentially recognise a Palestinian state, a move already taken by most countries but not by major Western powers.
The UN says it has thousands of trucks still waiting at the border crossings inside Gaza, if Israel would let them in without the stringent security measures that aid groups say have prevented the entry of humanitarian assistance.
Israel began allowing food air drops this week, but UN agencies say these are a poor alternative to letting in more trucks. Yesterday, the Israeli military said that 126 food packages were airdropped by six countries, including for the first time France, Spain, and Germany.
In addition to the fatalities near a GHF site, medics said 12 other Palestinians were killed in airstrikes in Gaza yesterday. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.
