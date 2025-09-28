Turkish Airlines Locks in 225-Plane Boeing Agreement
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s flagship carrier, officially announced on Friday a landmark agreement to purchase 225 Boeing aircraft, comprising 75 units of the B787-9 and B787-10 models alongside 150 units of the 737-8 and 737-10 MAX series.
According to a detailed statement published on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, the B787 order includes 50 firm and 25 optional aircraft, with deliveries slated between 2029 and 2034.
"Negotiations with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace regarding the procurement of engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for these aircraft are ongoing," Turkish Airlines emphasized in its announcement.
Additionally, the airline confirmed the completion of talks with Boeing concerning the acquisition of 150 737-8 and 737-10 MAX jets—split into 100 firm and 50 optional orders.
"Subject to the successful conclusion of ongoing discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International, orders for the 737-8/10 MAX aircraft will also be placed," the statement further clarified.
Turkish Airlines highlighted that this significant fleet renewal aims to transition entirely to new-generation aircraft by 2035. The upgrade is expected to boost operational efficiency and sustain an average annual growth rate of approximately 6%.
The high-profile deal was publicly confirmed Thursday by U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the White House.
Only last week, Turkish Airlines indicated that negotiations with Boeing were still underway.
“This is an issue we have been discussing with Boeing for a long time, but no definitive decision has been reached yet,” said Turkish Airlines Communications Senior Vice President Yahya Ustun.
This new contract follows last year’s agreement between Boeing and Turkish Airlines for four 777 freighters, intended to enhance the airline’s presence in the global air cargo market.
Meanwhile, Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus also placed a substantial order last year, purchasing 200 Boeing aircraft.
The Turkish aviation sector is clearly positioning itself for robust expansion through these multi-billion-dollar Boeing partnerships.
