Another Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J-K's Kulgam 2Nd In Two Days
Security forces said Friday's search operation had turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in the forest area in the south Kashmir district's Akhal opened fire at the forces.
The SOG, J&K Police, Army, and CRPF are conducting this retaliatory encounter, which continued for a second day on Saturday.
On Friday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.
The official said the cordon is being strengthened and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.
