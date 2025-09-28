FIFA President Urges Peace Amid Global Conflicts
(MENAFN) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has appealed for peace in Gaza as well as other conflict zones worldwide, expressing deep empathy as he shared that he has been moved to tears alongside distressed children and grieving mothers.
During a gathering held on Wednesday in New York, Infantino remarked, "We all know that we live, sadly, in a divided world, in an aggressive world, in a complicated world. And like all of you, I suffer when I see children suffer. I cry when I see mothers crying, whether it is in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Sudan, in Libya, anywhere in the world."
His heartfelt words conveyed the widespread anguish caused by global turmoil.
He went on to highlight the extent of conflict, noting that "There are eighty countries where there are conflicts. And we all suffer when we see what is happening." Despite this bleak reality, Infantino expressed hope in humanity's inherent goodness.
"But like many of you as well, I believe that human beings are fundamentally good and not fundamentally bad. And we have to believe in us. And, dear leaders, we believe in you. We need peace in the world," he added, emphasizing the urgent need for harmony across nations.
In a related development, United Nations experts on Monday urged both FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel's national football team from international events. They described this as a "necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory."
The experts highlighted the findings of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry, which stated, "The conclusion of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, that Israel is committing genocide is the latest in a growing number of international bodies affirming that genocide is being committed," underscoring the gravity of the situation on the ground.
