Emotional Marquez 'At Peace' After Winning Seventh Motogp Title

Motegi, Japan: An emotional Marc Marquez said he was "at peace" with himself after winning his first MotoGP world title since 2019 on Sunday, capping a remarkable comeback from an injury nightmare.

The Spaniard finished second at the Japan grand prix behind fellow Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia to clinch his seventh world title with five events to spare.

It marked a triumphant return from a gruelling struggle with injuries since breaking his right arm in 2020 that almost forced him to hang up his helmet.

The 32-year-old said his title was "written in the stars" but admitted he had doubts he would return to the top.

"Of course I feel happy but the first feeling is that I feel at peace with myself," he said.

"It was Marc against Marc during five years, Marc against injury, but especially about the mental side was difficult.

"I took super difficult decisions but I closed the circle in the perfect way," he added.

Marquez has been in brilliant form all year and knew that placing first or second would clinch the title regardless of where his brother and closest championship rival Alex finished.

He wrapped up the world championship in Japan for the fourth time in his career, following 2014, 2016 and 2018, and now draws level with Italian motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi on seven titles.

After crossing the line, Marquez raised both arms aloft before sobbing and yelling as his achievement began to sink in.

"One of the good things of humans is you can't forget the bad moments," he said.

"It's difficult to forget because still today, I feel it some days. But the dream comes true."

Marquez has 11 grand prix wins so far this year and his championship points total was already a single-season record for a MotoGP rider before the Japan weekend.

'Machine' Marquez

Bagnaia claimed only his second grand prix win of what has been a frustrating season for the two-time world champion.

The Italian also won the Saturday sprint and looked back to his best all weekend.

He paid tribute to Marquez's achievement, saying he "did amazing things this season".

"He was starting in a fantastic way, then he had two or three races where he needed to calm down a bit," said Bagnaia.

"Then he was a machine for the rest of the season, so congratulations to him."

Bagnaia started the race from pole and kept his lead into the first turn, with Marquez maintaining his position from third on the grid.

Marquez overtook Pedro Acosta to move into second just before the halfway mark and from there it was a procession to the title.

Bagnaia had a scare when smoke started coming out of his Ducati with around nine laps remaining but he held on to win in Japan for the second year running.

Honda's Joan Mir finished third, followed by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi. Alex Marquez was sixth.

Marc Marquez is in his first season with Ducati and he said it had been "a very long journey" to the championship.

"We took some difficult, important decisions but always followed my instincts," he said.

"The people around me help a lot to take the decisions, but just to give me the chance to follow my instincts."

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin was ruled out of the grand prix after fracturing his collarbone in a crash with team-mate Bezzecchi in Saturday's sprint.

Trackhouse's Japanese rider Ai Ogura was denied a first MotoGP appearance at his home grand prix after withdrawing from the race with a hand injury.