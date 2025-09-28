China Unveils World’s Tallest Bridge in Guizhou
(MENAFN) The tallest bridge globally was inaugurated on Sunday in southwest China’s Guizhou province after three years of development, cutting travel duration over a deep canyon from two hours down to a mere two minutes, as reported by various media outlets.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge soars 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the Beipan River, making it almost nine times higher than San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge, according to a state-run news agency.
Featuring a main span measuring 1,420 meters, the bridge now holds the record for the longest steel truss girder suspension bridge within mountainous regions, according to officials from Guizhou.
Stretching 2,890 meters in length, the structure crosses the Huajiang Grand Canyon, which is often referred to as "Earth's crack," and represents the newest enhancement to China’s expansive infrastructure system.
The previous record-holder for the tallest bridge, also spanning the Beipan River, is located just over 100 kilometers away and was opened in 2016, boasting a vertical clearance of 565.4 meters.
Guizhou, known as one of China’s less economically developed provinces, has constructed more than 30,000 bridges, including three among the tallest worldwide. Remarkably, nearly half of the world’s 100 tallest bridges are situated within this province.
