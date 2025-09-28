TRNC leader states need for new strategy to address Cyprus question
(MENAFN) According to reports, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said on Friday that a new strategy is needed to address the Cyprus question, one that reflects the realities on the ground.
Speaking at the United Nations headquarters in New York after meeting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ersin Tatar emphasized that over half a century of negotiations for a federal-based settlement had failed to deliver results.
Tatar recalled that agreements were reached earlier this year with the Greek Cypriot side in March and July, aimed at building trust and creating opportunities for new initiatives. He said he would approach an upcoming trilateral meeting under the UN’s auspices “with goodwill and optimism.”
He expressed hope that discussions would lead to progress on practical issues such as opening new border crossings, improving interconnectivity, and enhancing access to electricity and water. “These steps will improve daily life and strengthen people-to-people communication across the island. My fundamental message is clear: the two peoples of Cyprus urgently need to establish cultural cooperation,” he said.
Underscoring that the island is home to two distinct peoples with their own institutions, identities, and aspirations, Tatar stressed: “For any solution to be sustainable, it must be based on our sovereign equality and international status.”
He further noted that “Cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the areas of individual trade, public health, the environment and resource management, must become a common priority.”
Speaking at the United Nations headquarters in New York after meeting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ersin Tatar emphasized that over half a century of negotiations for a federal-based settlement had failed to deliver results.
Tatar recalled that agreements were reached earlier this year with the Greek Cypriot side in March and July, aimed at building trust and creating opportunities for new initiatives. He said he would approach an upcoming trilateral meeting under the UN’s auspices “with goodwill and optimism.”
He expressed hope that discussions would lead to progress on practical issues such as opening new border crossings, improving interconnectivity, and enhancing access to electricity and water. “These steps will improve daily life and strengthen people-to-people communication across the island. My fundamental message is clear: the two peoples of Cyprus urgently need to establish cultural cooperation,” he said.
Underscoring that the island is home to two distinct peoples with their own institutions, identities, and aspirations, Tatar stressed: “For any solution to be sustainable, it must be based on our sovereign equality and international status.”
He further noted that “Cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the areas of individual trade, public health, the environment and resource management, must become a common priority.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment