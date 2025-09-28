FBI Dismisses Around Twenty Agents
(MENAFN) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has terminated approximately 20 agents, among them several who took a knee alongside protesters during the 2020 demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd, according to a CNN report released Friday.
George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes.
This tragic event ignited worldwide protests against racism and police violence, with demonstrations extending far beyond U.S. borders.
The act of kneeling by the agents aimed to ease tensions with demonstrators, but images of the gesture later sparked controversy, particularly within conservative media circles.
An internal investigation conducted at the time concluded there were no breaches of policy.
However, FBI leadership revisited the matter earlier this year, reassigning the involved agents before ultimately dismissing them, according to the report.
The CNN article, citing individuals familiar with the situation, noted that about 15 of the terminated agents were linked to the kneeling incident in Washington, DC, which had generated both commendation and criticism when it occurred.
These terminations came after a review by the FBI’s inspection division and were based on recommendations from the bureau’s general counsel.
The FBI Agents Association condemned the decision, telling CNN that the dismissals infringed on the agents' due process rights and accused FBI Director Kash Patel of undermining the bureau by removing seasoned personnel.
