Trump’s government urges Supreme Court to rule on birthright citizenship
(MENAFN) According to reports, the U.S. government on Friday urged the Supreme Court to deliver a decision on President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending automatic birthright citizenship.
Two separate appeals — one filed in Washington state and another in New Hampshire — will determine whether the administration’s effort can move forward.
For decades, U.S. law has recognized that nearly anyone born on American soil becomes a citizen under the 14th Amendment, with the exception of children of diplomats. The Trump administration contends that this interpretation is too broad and should not apply to children of undocumented immigrants or those born to temporary visitors.
Solicitor General John Sauer argued that the prevailing understanding of birthright citizenship is a “mistaken view” of the 14th Amendment and has led to “harmful consequences.”
Unlike earlier legal challenges from this year, which primarily questioned whether judges could block the policy nationwide while cases were pending, the current appeals are expected to directly address the constitutional question at the heart of the debate.
