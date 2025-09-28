Trump states high-level negotiations on Gaza are advancing
(MENAFN) According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that efforts to resolve the Gaza crisis are advancing through “very inspired and productive discussions” with regional partners.
He wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement.”
Trump noted that every country in the Middle East is taking part in the dialogue. He also said the Palestinian group Hamas is aware of the process and that Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been briefed throughout.
“There is more eagerness and goodwill to reach a deal, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before,” Trump said, expressing optimism that the talks could mark a turning point. He added that there is strong determination to move beyond what he described as an era of “Death and Darkness.”
Highlighting his involvement in the negotiations, Trump stressed the importance of two main goals: “We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!”
He wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement.”
Trump noted that every country in the Middle East is taking part in the dialogue. He also said the Palestinian group Hamas is aware of the process and that Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been briefed throughout.
“There is more eagerness and goodwill to reach a deal, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before,” Trump said, expressing optimism that the talks could mark a turning point. He added that there is strong determination to move beyond what he described as an era of “Death and Darkness.”
Highlighting his involvement in the negotiations, Trump stressed the importance of two main goals: “We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment