Trump states high-level negotiations on Gaza are advancing


2025-09-28 04:45:27
(MENAFN) According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that efforts to resolve the Gaza crisis are advancing through “very inspired and productive discussions” with regional partners.

He wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement.”

Trump noted that every country in the Middle East is taking part in the dialogue. He also said the Palestinian group Hamas is aware of the process and that Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been briefed throughout.

“There is more eagerness and goodwill to reach a deal, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before,” Trump said, expressing optimism that the talks could mark a turning point. He added that there is strong determination to move beyond what he described as an era of “Death and Darkness.”

Highlighting his involvement in the negotiations, Trump stressed the importance of two main goals: “We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!”

