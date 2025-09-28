Erdogan says relations with US are taking “different processes”
(MENAFN) According to reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that ties between Ankara and Washington are taking on a “different process."
“We are experiencing a different process in Turkish-American relations, during both the first and second terms of Mr. Trump,” Erdogan stated while meeting with Trump at the Oval Office.
Erdogan remarked that he was pleased to visit Washington, D.C. this week, following his participation in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He arrived in the U.S. capital on Wednesday after addressing the assembly and holding discussions with other world leaders.
During his trip, Erdogan said he plans to speak “in detail” with Trump about the sale of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, as well as matters concerning the Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank.
On the issue of the Greek Orthodox Seminary in Heybeliada, Istanbul — which has been closed for years — Erdogan commented that Türkiye is “ready to do whatever is necessary.” He added, “Upon my return, I will have the opportunity to discuss this matter with Mr. Bartholomeos,” referring to Patriarch Bartholomew of the Fener Greek Orthodox Church in Istanbul.
