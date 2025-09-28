Maghreb branch of Global Sumud flotilla says aircraft flew over Gaza’s ship
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Maghreb branch of the Global Sumud flotilla said on Friday that unidentified military aircraft flew over its Gaza-bound ships for the second time in a week.
The group wrote on Facebook that two unidentified planes passed above its vessels. In another statement, it explained that “for the second time this week, the flotilla witnessed unidentified military aircraft flying at low altitude over its ships while in Greek territorial waters.” On the same day, the branch reiterated that two unidentified aircraft hovered above its ships.
Separately, Tunisian authorities confirmed the detention of a foreign national accused of attacking a vessel belonging to the flotilla at Sidi Bou Said port near Tunis. Local media reported that judicial authorities issued a warrant in the case, and the suspect was handed over to the National Unit for the Investigation of Terrorist Crimes and Crimes Against National Security. Neither the suspect’s identity nor the date of arrest was made public.
Tunisia’s Interior Ministry previously stated on Sept. 10 that the assault on a ship anchored in Sidi Bou Said was “premeditated.” A day before that announcement, the flotilla said on the social media platform X that one of its vessels had been targeted by a drone while docked in Tunisian waters.
