Musk Denies Reported Visit to Epstein’s Private Island
(MENAFN) American entrepreneur Elon Musk was reportedly slated to visit Jeffrey Epstein’s secluded island in December 2014, based on a copy of Epstein’s daily agendas disclosed by Democrats on Friday.
One calendar note reads, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)."
The document does not provide details on how this entry was sourced, the extent of the visit's planning, or if the expected trip actually occurred.
In response, Musk issued a sweeping denial later on Friday, replying on the U.S.-based social media platform X to another user’s post about the matter.
“This is false,” he stated, without offering any further explanation.
The schedules tied to Epstein, revealed on Friday as part of Democrats’ efforts to release more records, also list appointments involving other influential individuals.
For example, one entry notes a lunch arranged with tech billionaire Peter Thiel in November 2017.
Another entry references a breakfast meeting in February 2019 with conservative podcaster and former Trump administration official Steve Bannon.
Whether any of these meetings took place remains uncertain.
One calendar note reads, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)."
The document does not provide details on how this entry was sourced, the extent of the visit's planning, or if the expected trip actually occurred.
In response, Musk issued a sweeping denial later on Friday, replying on the U.S.-based social media platform X to another user’s post about the matter.
“This is false,” he stated, without offering any further explanation.
The schedules tied to Epstein, revealed on Friday as part of Democrats’ efforts to release more records, also list appointments involving other influential individuals.
For example, one entry notes a lunch arranged with tech billionaire Peter Thiel in November 2017.
Another entry references a breakfast meeting in February 2019 with conservative podcaster and former Trump administration official Steve Bannon.
Whether any of these meetings took place remains uncertain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment