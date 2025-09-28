Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TRNC President Voices Concerns Over Southern Cyprus

2025-09-28 04:46:43
(MENAFN) The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expressed on Saturday that the militarization of southern Cyprus is a cause for worry.

Speaking to journalists during a press briefing at Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York, where he is attending the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Ersin Tatar revealed that no progress was made in this week’s informal discussions with the Greek Cypriot representatives.

Tatar pointed out that although the Greek Cypriot side claims to pursue peace and stability, their continuous efforts to arm themselves contradict those assertions.

He emphasized that the TRNC had formally notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about southern Cyprus engaging in excessive military build-up through agreements it has made with Israel.

This over-arming, according to Tatar, amplifies the risks on the island and escalates tensions and uneasiness.

Highlighting the longstanding limitations faced by Turkish Cypriots since 1963, he reiterated that the TRNC remains committed to advocating for two sovereign states with equal status on the island.

The TRNC leader underlined a significant shift in the approach of Turkish Cypriots over the past five years, moving away from a federal solution towards the recognition of two distinct states.

This change, he said, has fortified the foundation of the TRNC.

When questioned about any timeline established after this week’s UN-facilitated negotiations with the Greek Cypriots, Tatar responded that there is no shared basis, as southern Cyprus continues to reject the TRNC’s call for sovereign equality.

