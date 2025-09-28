China’s Xi Signals Willingness to Deepen China-Cuba Cooperation
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping declared on Sunday that Beijing is prepared to intensify cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations with Cuba, according to a state-run news agency.
Xi’s comments came as he exchanged messages of congratulations with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, marking 65 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
Reflecting on this milestone, Xi stated that "over the past 65 years, the bilateral ties have continued to deepen and become a model of ‘solidarity and cooperation’ between socialist countries, as well as a model of ‘sincere mutual assistance’ among developing countries."
Highlighting China’s priority on this partnership, Xi affirmed Beijing’s intent to collaborate closely with Diaz-Canel, treating the anniversary as a fresh starting point. He emphasized that China is ready to “carry forward ‘traditional friendship, deepen high-level political mutual trust, systematically advance development cooperation, strengthen all-round strategic coordination, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and continuously achieve new outcomes in building a China-Cuba community with a shared future,’” he said.
In a joint congratulatory statement, Diaz-Canel underscored that Cuba and China “have maintained a strong and enduring relationship for over 60 years.”
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also exchanged congratulations. Li expressed China’s readiness to sustain close ties, while Marrero Cruz pledged to further deepen cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest.
