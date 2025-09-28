Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles China’s Gansu

2025-09-28 01:49:31
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Longxi County in Dingxi City, located in northwestern China's Gansu province, early Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake’s epicenter was pinpointed at 34.91 degrees north latitude and 104.58 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), reported, citing data from CENC.

Tremors were felt across multiple counties including Longxi, Zhangxian, Weiyuan, and Lintao in Dingxi, as well as Wushan County in nearby Tianshui City.

Emergency crews were quickly deployed to the region. Firefighters and rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected zones, though no casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

