Kantara 1 BREAKS Advance Booking Records-Rishab Shetty Scores Big Before Release

Kantara 1 has broken advance ticket booking records, marking a huge pre-release success for Rishab Shetty. Set to release on October 2, the film is already creating massive excitement among fans.

Eagerly waiting for Kantara 1

Fans await Rishab Shetty's Kantara 1. The trailer is a huge hit, and movie lovers nationwide are excited. Advance ticket booking has begun, and it's already setting records.

Record-breaking advance ticket booking

Kantara 1 set a new record with 47,210 tickets sold by 11 AM on Saturday. It achieved maximum bookings in a short time, selling 10,000 tickets in just 10 minutes.

Movie releases on October 2

The highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 releases on Oct 2. The CBFC reportedly suggested some scene changes, increasing curiosity. Fans expect this pan-India film to break records.

Movie releasing in 7 languages

Kantara 1 is releasing in 7 languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. Fans are celebrating that a Kannada movie is making such a huge buzz nationwide.

Pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sep 28

A pre-release event is set for Sep 28 in Hyderabad, with Jr. NTR attending. More events are planned in other cities. Kantara 1 is expected to be a massive hit worldwide.