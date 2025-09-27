Tripadvisor Announces Travelers' Choice Awards For The Best Restaurants

Dhaka: Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants, recognizing the highest-rated dining destinations across the globe.

The rankings are based on reviews and ratings from travelers collected between August 2024 and July 2025.

This year, TripAdvisor has awarded restaurants in eight categories, ranging from the best fine dining to date night spots, which travelers can add to their wishlist. These winners account for less than 1 percent of the 8 million listings available on the platform.

Tripadvisor President Kristen Dalton stated that the Best of the Best Restaurants are celebrated for their extraordinary cuisine, attentive service, and remarkable locations.

"Most importantly, diners go to make special memories," Kristen said in a statement.

This list can serve as a guide for travelers seeking valuable dining experiences. All these restaurants are backed by reliable reader reviews.

From traditional steak restaurants celebrating the Argentine asado tradition to modern Indian restaurants in Prague with rich and flavorful dishes, here are the best restaurants of 2025, according to Tripadvisor.

Best fine dining restaurant: Fogón Asado in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Asado, meaning "grill" in Argentine, is a family tradition of gathering and enjoying barbecue. This fine dining restaurant highlights the rich asado heritage through a diverse tasting menu. This Michelin-recommended restaurant not only honors the cultural wealth of Argentina but also provides a cozy atmosphere and attentive service.

Best hidden gem restaurant: Indian Kitchen by R&R in Prague, Czech Republic

Hidden gems of Indian cuisine aren't exclusive to India, as this Prague restaurant has earned the title of best hidden gem restaurant for its richly flavored Indian dishes, served in a modern yet casual setting.

Best casual dining restaurant: Pizzeria Arrivederci in Paris, France

It's no surprise that a restaurant in Paris has won this award. Using imported Italian ingredients, Pizzeria Arrivederci serves thin-crust pizzas with toppings like black truffle burrata and artisanal meats in a comfortable environment.

Best date night restaurant: Maison PIC in Valence, France

Located in southeastern France, Maison Pic combines meticulously crafted haute cuisine dishes with excellent service, making it one of the most romantic restaurants in the world. The restaurant has been awarded three Michelin stars for its cuisine.

Best one-of-a-kind restaurant: Nest in Queenstown, New Zealand

Situated in a lake house perched above Lake Wakatipu, Nest is decorated in an art deco style with large windows and al fresco dining to showcase the full beauty of the lake. However, it's not just the view that's exceptional; the restaurant offers top-notch modern dishes with ingredients like octopus, slow-cooked lamb shoulder, and red deer meat.

Best vegan and vegetarian restaurant: Organika in Cusco, Peru

Located in Cusco's main square, Organika offers fresh organic food using local ingredients. The dishes are colorful and vibrant, some even served with edible flowers.

Best pet-friendly restaurant: Bistro André in Valence, France

Located in southeastern France, Bistro André is surrounded by bamboo groves, and its outdoor space is a favorite spot for visitors with pets. The restaurant serves classic French dishes with a unique twist, including red mullet and foie gras, as well as classic surf and turf dishes.

