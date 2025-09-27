World Rabies Day: Cat Bites Surpass Dog Bites At SMHS

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Over 8,346 animal bite cases, predominantly involving dogs and cats, have been reported at the Anti-Rabies Clinic (ARC) at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar in the last six months.

Rise in Dog and Cat Bites

Medical officials attribute the increase in dog bites to the growing number of stray dogs across the city, leading to more human-dog confrontations. Meanwhile, cat bites have surpassed dog bites, as more households keep cats as pets since the COVID-19 pandemic. From April 1 to September 26, 2025, the ARC recorded 3,799 dog bite cases, 4,394 cat bite cases, and 153 cases involving other animals. Officials estimate that if this trend continues, the total could reach around 15,000 cases by the end of March 2026.

Reviewing data since April 2015, a total of around 80,000 bite cases have been registered at SMHS. Experts noted that while most dog bites are from stray animals, cat bites are increasing rapidly due to their popularity as pets.

Medical experts warn that dog bites remain a serious public health concern, as rabies-a fatal viral disease-can develop if victims are not vaccinated promptly. Rabies is responsible for approximately 59,000 human deaths globally each year, predominantly in Africa and Asia.

September 28 marks World Rabies Day, dedicated to raising awareness about rabies prevention and celebrating progress against the deadly disease. The day also commemorates Louis Pasteur, the French microbiologist who developed the first rabies vaccine.