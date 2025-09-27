U.S. Aims To Forge Stronger Ties With Tajikistan On Critical Minerals
During the talks, Washington highlighted Tajikistan's continued support for the D-ISIS Coalition ( the global coalition to defeat ISIS) and expressed appreciation for the country's frontline expertise in countering ISIS-K (ISIS-Khorasan). The sides also noted the upcoming 10th anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which brings together the U.S. and the five Central Asian states.
The U.S. has repeatedly expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in the critical minerals sector in the Central Asian region. In New York, Landau also held a similar discussion with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on prospects for cooperation in the sector.
According to the Agency on Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, output in the country's extractive industry totaled 13.394 billion somoni (about $1.41 billion) from January through August 2025, a 1.7-fold increase compared to the same period of 2024. Production growth was recorded in coal (up 4.6 percent), crude oil and natural gas (1.9 times), metal ores (1.7 times), and other minerals (39.6 percent).
