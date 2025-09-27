Ukrainian National Guard Soldiers Capture Belarusian Forced To Sign Contract With Russian Army

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported this on Telegram .

"He had been living in Russia for several years, where he was recently given a choice: prison or war. He chose the latter, signed a contract, and at the beginning of September was sent to Ukraine," the Ukrainian fighters said.

According to the prisoner, he fought for only three days. He passed through forest belts strewn with the bodies of hundreds of Russian assault troops, and eventually surrendered voluntarily to the National Guard.

Ukrainian border guards capture Russian soldier in Lyman sector

In captivity, the Belarusian insisted he was ready to switch to Ukraine's side, but asked that his face not be shown - fearing for the safety of his relatives in Belarus.

Photo: Ukraine's National Guard