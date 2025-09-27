Ukrainian National Guard Soldiers Capture Belarusian Forced To Sign Contract With Russian Army
"He had been living in Russia for several years, where he was recently given a choice: prison or war. He chose the latter, signed a contract, and at the beginning of September was sent to Ukraine," the Ukrainian fighters said.
According to the prisoner, he fought for only three days. He passed through forest belts strewn with the bodies of hundreds of Russian assault troops, and eventually surrendered voluntarily to the National Guard.Read also: Ukrainian border guards capture Russian soldier in Lyman sector
In captivity, the Belarusian insisted he was ready to switch to Ukraine's side, but asked that his face not be shown - fearing for the safety of his relatives in Belarus.
Photo: Ukraine's National Guard
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment