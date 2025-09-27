Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian National Guard Soldiers Capture Belarusian Forced To Sign Contract With Russian Army

Ukrainian National Guard Soldiers Capture Belarusian Forced To Sign Contract With Russian Army


2025-09-27 10:03:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported this on Telegram .

"He had been living in Russia for several years, where he was recently given a choice: prison or war. He chose the latter, signed a contract, and at the beginning of September was sent to Ukraine," the Ukrainian fighters said.

According to the prisoner, he fought for only three days. He passed through forest belts strewn with the bodies of hundreds of Russian assault troops, and eventually surrendered voluntarily to the National Guard.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards capture Russian soldier in Lyman sector

In captivity, the Belarusian insisted he was ready to switch to Ukraine's side, but asked that his face not be shown - fearing for the safety of his relatives in Belarus.

Photo: Ukraine's National Guard

MENAFN27092025000193011044ID1110119650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search