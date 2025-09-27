Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Faces ED Probe Over Bitcoin Possession

Bollywood super actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra is also under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for holding bitcoins valued at around Rs 150 crore in a reported possession of 285 Bitcoins. The matter is now up for news coverage and ignites multiple questions regarding the legality of cryptocurrency holdings in India and Kundra's business practices.

Raj Kundra Faces ED Probe Over Bitcoin Possession

It has been reported that the Enforcement Directorate, which is responsible for investigating those involved in cases of money laundering and financial crimes, has activated the case after receiving evidence regarding Raj Kundra's cryptocurrency holdings. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have been under scrutiny for some time throughout the world due to fears related to unregulated transactions, possible money laundering, and tax evasion. Raj Kundra with his real estate, sports, and entertainment businesses, now stands under detailed scrutiny in terms of acquisition and source of title of his digital assets.

How Much Bitcoin Holds

Warning the 285 Bitcoins in question are worth around Rs 150 crore at the going price in the marketplace. The decentralized digital currency often throws up alarms for financial regulators since it is anonymous and can transact cross-border transaction methods. The ED is said to be taking an interest as to whether the purchases were made through legitimate channels, thereby declared and within Indian financial and tax laws.

Public and Media Response

The buzz in social media platforms and news media has risen to even higher levels. The debate includes many followers arguing over the transparency of the cryptocurrency investments made by these celebrities while others question India's regulatory framework on digital assets. All this flows from the fact that Kundra was previously in the news for other reasons: for example regarding the issue of legality in regard to adult content apps.

Legal Implications

If the ED finds any kind of discrepancy or violation within Raj Kundra's cryptocurrency holdings, he may face legal consequences such as penalties or charges under money laundering and foreign exchange laws. However, while cryptocurrency holdings aren't illegal in the country, failure to disclose or misuse of digital assets can attract enforcement actions, according to legal experts. He is very likely to defend himself by explaining the origin, legality, and taxation of the Bitcoins.