Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Inside His Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle, And Film Line-Up

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor, hailed as one of Bollywood's finest, celebrates his 43rd birthday on September 28. From a stellar film career to a ₹345 crore net worth, luxury cars, a lavish new home, here's look at his journey and lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. Over the years, he has delivered films like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Brahmastra, and the recent blockbuster Animal. His upcoming projects include Ramayana, Love and War, and Dhoom 4. Industry experts and fans often describe him as one of the finest actors of his generation and even the“last of the stars.”

Net Worth and Remuneration

Ranbir Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around ₹345 crore, which includes his film earnings, brand endorsements, and business investments. He is among the highest-paid actors in India. Reports suggest that he received ₹25 crore for Besharam (2013) and a similar amount for Sanju (2018). His biggest paycheck comes from Ramayana, where he is reportedly earning ₹75 crore per part.

Ranbir and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, are set to shift into their new ₹250 crore luxury residence in Mumbai. The property made headlines when an under-construction video of their home surfaced online. Alia expressed her displeasure, noting that while Mumbai faces space limitations, filming private residences without consent was an invasion of privacy and a security concern.

Ranbir Kapoor has always had a passion for cars. His garage currently features:



Bentley Continental GT V8 – ₹8 crore

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography – ₹3.27 crore

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 4Matic – ₹3 crore

Audi R8 – ₹2.72 crore

Mercedes-AMG G63 – ₹2.5 crore

Lexus LM 350h – ₹2.5 crore

BMW 7 Series – approx. ₹1.8 crore Audi A8 L – ₹1.71 crore

In 2017, Ranbir Kapoor co-founded Picture Shuru Productions with filmmaker Anurag Basu, debuting as a producer with Jagga Jasoos. Beyond films, he is also a co-owner of Mumbai City FC, a football club in the Indian Super League, reflecting his love for the sport.

As Ranbir Kapoor turns 43 on September 28, 2025, his journey stands as a blend of blockbuster films, immense wealth, luxury, and personal milestones. With a promising line-up of future releases and a dedicated fan base, he continues to be celebrated as one of the most influential stars in Indian cinema today.