Navratri 2025 Day 7: Goddess Worshipped, Significance, Colour, Puja Timings, Other Details

Saturday marks the seventh day of Sharadiya Navratri. The nine-day festival, which began on September 22 and concludes on October 2, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms, collectively known as Navdurgas.

Maa Kalaratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri, who symbolises courage and strength.

Maa Kalaratri significance

Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped as a powerful symbol of courage and strength. With her dark form and fierce presence, she signifies the end of evil and the dispelling of darkness from the world. She is revered both as a protector and as the destroyer of negative forces."

According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Kalaratri when she removed her golden skin to kill demons.

Considered the fiercest and most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati, Maa Kalaratri is depicted riding a donkey, with four hands – two in Abhaya and Varada Mudra, symbolising protection and blessings, while the other two carry a sword and an iron hook to defeat demons.

The name 'Kalaratri' comes from 'Kala,' meaning death, and 'Ratri,' meaning darkness - which together symbolises the ultimate end of fear and ignorance. Devotees worship her to overcome negativity and obstacles in life. It is believed that Goddess Kalaratri grants courage, spiritual wisdom, and prosperity, while destroying all evil forces.

What is today's Navratri colour?

For Day 7 of Navratri in 2025, most widely followed colour calendars highlight Orange as the chosen shade. While a few regional lists and almanacs suggest slight variations, Orange remains the predominant colour linked with Goddess Kalaratri, worshipped on Saptami.

Rituals and offerings

Devotees rise early, bathe, and prepare the worship space before offering prayers. Traditional rituals include lighting a diya, offering shringar items, garlands, and vermillion. The customary bhog for Maa Katyayani includes meetha paan, seasonal fruits, honey, and simple sweets. Devotees also recite the Durg Saptashati Path and perform havan.

Mantras and prayers

Mantra: Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Prarthana: Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana। Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥