Government Has Appointed General Director Of Chernobyl NPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant order dated September 25, 2025, No. 1033-r was published on the Government Portal , Ukrinform reports.

“To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Energy to appoint Serhiy Tarakanov as the general director of the state-owned specialized enterprise”Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant ," the document says.

As emphasized by the enterprise, a contract has already been signed with the newly appointed head.

Serhiy Tarakanov was born on September 20, 1980, in the Mykolaiv region. In 2002, he graduated from the Sevastopol National Institute of Nuclear Energy and Industry with a degree in Nuclear Energy. He has 23 years of experience in the energy sector, including work at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in the management of the State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom, and has repeatedly participated in IAEA expert missions.

Another blackout at Zaporizhzhia

In 2023-2025, Tarakanov worked in the field of renewable energy.

As reported, a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development visited the Chernobyl zone, where, together with representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone, they discussed the nuclear safety of the zone.

Photo: CMU