Government Has Appointed General Director Of Chernobyl NPP
“To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Energy to appoint Serhiy Tarakanov as the general director of the state-owned specialized enterprise”Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant ," the document says.
As emphasized by the enterprise, a contract has already been signed with the newly appointed head.
Serhiy Tarakanov was born on September 20, 1980, in the Mykolaiv region. In 2002, he graduated from the Sevastopol National Institute of Nuclear Energy and Industry with a degree in Nuclear Energy. He has 23 years of experience in the energy sector, including work at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in the management of the State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom, and has repeatedly participated in IAEA expert missions.Read also: Another blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP
In 2023-2025, Tarakanov worked in the field of renewable energy.
As reported, a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development visited the Chernobyl zone, where, together with representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone, they discussed the nuclear safety of the zone.
Photo: CMU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment