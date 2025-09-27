Zionist Israel Says 750,000 Fled Gaza City As Offensive Intensifies Latest Death Toll: 65,926 Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 28 (NNN-WAFA) – Obstinate Zionist Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said yesterday that, more than 750,000 residents have fled Gaza City, as the military steps up its offensive in the enclave.

Katz said, the exodus was continuing as Israel moved into what he called the“decisive” phase of its operation.“Autonomous explosive-laden military vehicles are being deployed ahead of the forces, to defuse explosives, and the fire cover to protect the marauding forces from the air and ground is heavy and strong,” his office said in a statement.

He arrogantly warned that unless Hamas releases all Israeli hostages and disarms,“Gaza and Hamas will be destroyed.”

Gaza City was home to about one million Palestinian people, before the Zionist Israeli regime ordered a mass evacuation and launched its assault.

At least 98 Palestinians were murdered yesterday, in barbaric Israeli strikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip. Israel's ongoing campaign has murdered at least 65,926 Palestinians and wounded more than 167,800, most of them women and children.– NNN-WAFA