Navratri 2025 Day 7: Who Is Ma Kalaratri? Know Colour, Puja Rituals, Shubh Muhrat

Navratri 2025 7th Day: Navratri 2025 Day 7, is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri, the fierce form of Maa Durga. Devotees worship her with prayers, bhog and fasting, wear the auspicious colour orange, and seek courage, wisdom and protection

Navratri 2025

Navratri, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India, is dedicated to the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navadurga. In 2025, the nine-day festival will be observed from September 22 to October 2, with each day honouring a different manifestation of the goddess.

On the seventh day devotees worship Goddess Kalaratri, regarded as one of the fiercest and most powerful forms of Maa Parvati. The day is marked with special prayers, rituals, fasting, and offerings, while worshippers also follow a designated colour associated with the goddess.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Kalaratri emerged to protect the universe from evil. When the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, along with Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej, threatened the gods, Maa Shakti assumed this formidable form. It is believed that Goddess Chandi fought the initial battle, while Kalaratri was born from Parvati's forehead to annihilate the remaining demons.

She destroyed Chanda and Munda and consumed the blood of Raktabeej to prevent his infinite clones, thereby ending his terror.

Kalaratri is depicted with a dark complexion, riding a donkey, and holding four hands - two in Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra symbolising protection and blessings, while the other two carry a sword and an iron hook to defeat demons. Her very name combines Kala (death) and Ratri (darkness), symbolising the destruction of ignorance and negativity.

Worshippers believe that praying to Maa Kalaratri removes fear, eliminates obstacles, protects against evil forces, and blesses devotees with courage, spiritual wisdom, and prosperity.

According to Drik Panchang, the colour for Day 7 of Navratri 2025 is Orange. This vibrant shade represents courage, warmth, positivity, and enthusiasm. Devotees wear orange while offering prayers to channel the divine energy of Goddess Kalaratri and to invite clarity, strength, and self-confidence into their lives.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Bhog Offering

Devotees traditionally offer jaggery (gur) or sweets made from jaggery to Goddess Kalaratri. This offering is considered highly auspicious and is believed to attract positivity, protection, and resilience in the devotee's life.