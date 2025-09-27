October 2025 Saturn Transit: 3 Zodiac Signs Face Difficulties, Others Gain Wealth
Saturn's transit on October 3, 2025, from Uttara Bhadrapada to Purva Bhadrapada will challenge three zodiac signs but bring wealth and financial gains to others. This shift, occurring after Dussehra, will impact signs differently.
This Saturn transit could prove unlucky for three zodiac signs. These natives might face life challenges, career ups and downs, and financial losses.
For Aries, Virgo, and Pisces, this change isn't good. Aries and Pisces are also under Sade Sati's influence, making it tough. Be extra careful and avoid risks or conflicts.
The transit of Saturn, the lord of justice, will be good for two zodiac signs. Saturn can bring financial gains, career progress, and profits from investments for these people.
Saturn's nakshatra change brings good results for Cancer and Aquarius. It brings financial gain, respect, a good love life, and profitable business. October will be great for them.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
