Death Toll Climbs To 39 In Stampede In Southern India

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (NNN-PTI) – The death toll from a stampede at a political rally in southern India yesterday, climbed to 39, with women and children making up most of the victims, according to media reports.

The stampede occurred in the state of Tamil Nadu, during the rally called by film actor Vijay, in support of his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

V. Senthil Balaji, a senior political leader of the state's ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said that, 46 of the injured were admitted to a private hospital, while 12 others were being treated at a government facility.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed condolences over the loss of lives, calling the incident“deeply saddening” in a post on X.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” he said.– NNN-PTI