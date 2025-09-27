Death Toll Climbs To 39 In Stampede In Southern India
The stampede occurred in the state of Tamil Nadu, during the rally called by film actor Vijay, in support of his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
V. Senthil Balaji, a senior political leader of the state's ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said that, 46 of the injured were admitted to a private hospital, while 12 others were being treated at a government facility.
Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed condolences over the loss of lives, calling the incident“deeply saddening” in a post on X.
“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” he said.– NNN-PTI
