17 Terrorists Killed In Operation In NW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (NNN-APP) – Seventeen terrorists were killed, during an operation by security forces, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said, yesterday.

The operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat district of the province, on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists' hideout.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out in the area, to eliminate the presence of terrorists from the area, it added.

The military said that, the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP