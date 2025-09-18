Ben Sulayem Welcomes FIA Extreme H World Cup Debut In Saudi Arabia

Dubai, UAE, 18September, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), has welcomed the choice of Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya City to host the innaugural FIA Extreme H World Cup in October as a pioneering development for sustainable racing.

The FIA, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has signed a historic multi-year agreement with Extreme H to deliver the world's first hydrogen-powered motor sport event,

It will be staged for the first time in a specially designed off-road location at Qiddiya City from 9 to 11 October, 2025 as the successor to the FIA-sanctioned Extreme E series, which ran from 2021 to 2024.

FIA President Ben Sulayem said:“As motor sport continues to grow worldwide, it is fantastic to see the inaugural Extreme H World Cup being hosted in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia. The hydrogen-powered event will use advanced technology to push the boundaries of sustainable racing, pioneering a new vision in a location which shares our commitment to a more sustainable and innovative future.”

The landmark multi-year agreement between the FIA and Extreme H reaffirms the shared

commitment of both organisations to accelerate hydrogen innovation and set new standards for sustainable racing. It cements the foundations for a new and exciting event within motor sport and confirms the FIA's recognition of Extreme H's pioneering vision for the new frontier of racing.

With coverage through 90 broadcasters across 180 global markets, Extreme H engages both traditional and next-generation fans. Its focus on cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and an equal-gender racing format ensures the World Cup resonates with audiences well beyond the core motor sport community.

The FIA Extreme H World Cup sits at the cutting edge of innovation in motor sport, using fuel cell technology to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

It will test the boundaries of what can be achieved in the sport, and the wider automotive and energy industries, opening up opportunities for further investment into hydrogen infrastructure by showing what is possible, and driving progress towards a low-carbon future.

Building on Extreme E's progression from using hydrogen fuel cells for car charging in Season 1, to powering 80% of its entire event operations with hydrogen by its last event in Season 4, Extreme H will showcase what can be achieved at even greater scale.

From the cars on track to the energy infrastructure that runs the paddock, broadcast, and hospitality, every element of the World Cup is designed to test and prove hydrogen's potential.

Every team in the World Cup will field a male and female driver, making it the second international four-wheel motor sport event ever to do so after Extreme E. This reinforces both the FIA and Extreme H's commitment to promote a level playing field in motor sport, opening doors for more women to compete at the highest level and helping to shape the next generation of drivers and fans.

FIA President Ben Sulayem said:“The FIA is committed to supporting competitions that set new benchmarks for sustainability, innovation, and equality. This agreement for the FIA Extreme H World Cup demonstrates our belief in hydrogen's potential as a key part of motor sport's evolution. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future for our sport and the wider industry.”

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of the FIA Extreme H World Cup, added“Signing this multi-year agreement with the FIA is a landmark moment for Extreme H and the future of hydrogen racing. It reinforces our mission to push the boundaries of sustainable motor sport and provide a global showcase for clean mobility solutions and gender equality on the track.”

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.